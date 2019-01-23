Namibia: Namcol Hands Over 25 Scholarships to Prison Inmates

NAMCOL last week handed over 25 scholarships for secondary education to inmates at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

The spokesperson of the Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol), Freddy Kaukungua, said in a press statement on Monday that among the 25 scholarships, eleven were for Grade 10 pupils, while 14 were for Grade 12.

The Namcol scholarship fund was sponsored by NamPower with N$20 000.

Out of that, N$15 000 was used for secondary school beneficiaries at the Windhoek Correctional Facility, while the remaining N$5 000 would assist tertiary level students from the same prison who have enrolled for bachelor of arts degrees in youth development work, Kaukungua explained.

Namcol head of strategy, research, quality assurance and stakeholder management Mberipura Hifitikeko said at the handover that the college sets aside money every year to assist needy and vulnerable pupils and students.

The inmates fall within that category, and Namcol has a responsibility to upgrade their education so that they make a meaningful contribution to society upon release, he noted.

Hifitikeko added that in the current enrolment period, Namcol has awarded scholarships to the value of N$257 000, which accounted to 325 scholarships in total, being 101 for Grade 10 and 224 scholarships awarded for Grade 12 pupils.

The college would like to give more scholarships to needy pupils countrywide, but is hampered by a lack of funds, he said, and urged the corporate world to come on board by making more money available and thus hopefully provide more access to education to needy and vulnerable learners.