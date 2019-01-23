South Africa: Man Electrocuted On Roof of Cape Town Train

A man was electrocuted on top of a train travelling from Philippi to Cape Town early on Wednesday morning, Metrorail Western Cape has confirmed.

"It was the first train of the day and it is unclear what led to the incident. Emergency services, the police, Metrorail crews, forensics and a mortuary van are on the scene," spokesperson Riana Scott said.

"SAPS has closed the line for the duration of their on-site investigation.

"This has resulted in Chris Hani trains terminating at Philippi until the line is declared safe for operations," she told News24.

"Commuters are advised to find alternative transport between Chris Hani and Philippi as bus operators are unable to assist during peak."

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the body of an unidentified man believed to be in his 30s was found on top of the train at about 05:30.

An inquest docket is under investigation.

