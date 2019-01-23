South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Possession of Firearm Without a License and Illegal Possession of Ammunition in Delft South

press release

Vigilant members attached to the Western Cape Flying Squad reacted on information and arrested four suspects for pointing of firearm, possession of firearm without a license, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and illegal possession of police uniform in Delft South.

On Tuesday, 22 January 2019, members of Maitland Flying Squad received information about an armed robbery that was going to take place in the Delft area. They were informed that a VW Polo and another unknown vehicle will be involved.

At approximately 13:30 the members spotted the VW Polo and a Toyota Avanza in Voorbrug Avenue and ordered them to stop.

Two suspects in the VW jumped out of the moving vehicle but were later apprehended. A passenger in the VW pointed the members with a firearm and one of the members retaliated by firing at the suspect. The driver of the Avanza tried to sped off but was intercepted by the SAPS members.

One of the suspects was found in possession of a .38 Special revolver with its serial number filed off, including five rounds of ammunition.

The VW Polo description was circulated and it was established that it was hijacked in Wynberg area during November 2018.

One of the suspects was dressed in a police shirt with SAPS insignia.

Four suspects aged between 22 and 42 were detained on the abovementioned charges and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court once charged.