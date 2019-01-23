South Africa: Four Arrested for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

press release

In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 22 January 2019, members of the Queenstown Flying Squad, K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence Unit and Public Order Policing (POP Unit) members followed up on information and recovered a motor vehicle at Kwa Stoks Village in Lady Frere. The vehicle, a white Hyundai H100, had been reported stolen in King Williamstown during January 2019.

A total of 4 suspects have been arrested and are facing a charge of possession of stolen motor vehicle and are due to appear in the Lady Freer Magistrate's court later this week.