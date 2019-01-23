22 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Arrested for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 22 January 2019, members of the Queenstown Flying Squad, K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence Unit and Public Order Policing (POP Unit) members followed up on information and recovered a motor vehicle at Kwa Stoks Village in Lady Frere. The vehicle, a white Hyundai H100, had been reported stolen in King Williamstown during January 2019.

A total of 4 suspects have been arrested and are facing a charge of possession of stolen motor vehicle and are due to appear in the Lady Freer Magistrate's court later this week.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.