South Africa: Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan Meets Wupperthal Residents

Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan met with more than 40 residents of Wupperthal who had come to the Vredendal office to apply for various documents following the devastating fire of December 2018

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Ms Fatima Chohan, yesterday, 21 January 2018, met more than 40 residents of Wupperthal who had come to the Vredendal office to apply for various documents following the devastating fire of December 2018.

The residents were transported from Wupperthal to Vredendal by the Department of Local Government. Vredendal is on the West Coast of the Western Cape Province, just over 300km from Cape Town.

The DHA deployed four extra staff for the day to deal with the increased number of applications. The four travelled all the way from Paarl to support the efforts to get documents for the people of Wupperthal.

The delegation from Wupperthal variously came to collect their IDs, apply for new ones, apply for passports or get birth or death certificates to be re-issued.

The Deputy Minister also visited the Vredendal Secondary School where she addressed more than 1 000 learners and handed out Smart IDs and the Vredendal Hospital where she handed out birth certificates and went to look at the hospital's eye clinic.

These visits are part of the Deputy Ministry's Good Citizenship programme. The Good Citizenship programmes are conducted nationwide and aimed at promoting citizenship, identity and human rights, especially among vulnerable sectors.

In 2018, the Deputy Minister hosted 25 outreach programmes across the country.

