South Africa: MEC Belinda Scott Celebrates Kwathintwa School for the Deaf Matric Results, 22 Jan

MEC Scott to celebrate the phenomenal achievements by the Kwathintwa School for the Deaf

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance Belinda Scott will, tomorrow (22 January 2019), join pupils and staff of KwaThintwa School for the Deaf in Inchanga in celebrating the school's outstanding matric results.

For eight consecutive years, the school has achieved a 100% pass rate in Matric but the success by the class of 2018 is even sweeter as one its pupils was recently named among the top matriculants of 2018.

Thabile Qondani, a 20-year-old orphan who became deaf at the age of 11 after an illness, is one of the matriculants to be honoured by MEC Scott. Qondani scored the second highest marks nationally for Sign Language which was offered for the first time as a Home Language in 2018.

She has now been accepted into an LLB programme at the University of Zululand and is determined to achieve her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Many of Qondani's fellow matriculants at the school have indicated that they will be pursuing further studies at the National Institute for the Dead (NID). The courses they will be pursuing range from construction to beauty therapy.

While KwaThintwa School caters for deaf children mainly from across KwaZulu-Natal, the school's reach has now extended beyond the country's borders. One of the pupils who formed part of the Class of 2018 is Miracle Anandi from Nigeria who scored an A in Visual Arts.

Members of the media are invited to report on this event which will be held under the following details:

Date: Tuesday, 22 January 2019

Time: 11h30

Venue: KwaThintwa School for the Deaf

Interviews with the pupils and the principal of the school can be arranged. One of the teachers will be available to assist with interpretation.

