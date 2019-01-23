South Africa: KZN Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Office Workers With Bomb

A KwaZulu-Natal man who threatened to kill office workers with a bomb has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the 32-year-old man was outside Partridge Place in Richards Bay, north of Durban, on Wednesday morning when he made the threats.

"He was there around 09:30 and allegedly threatened to kill everyone with a bomb."

Zwane said office workers in the building became concerned and called the police.

"The man was arrested and charged with bomb threat (sic). He will appear in the Richards Bay [Magistrate's] Court tomorrow."

A video showing the man being arrested made the rounds online.

Police can be seen forcing the man to lay on the ground on a pedestrian crossing outside the premises.

He is then arrested while shocked bystanders look on.

Source: News24