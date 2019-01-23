Zimbabwe: Music Legend Mtukudzi Dies - Reports

Reports say Zimbabwe's legendary musician, Oliver Mtukudzi has died at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

Although Tuku is a diabetic patient, the music legend had been in and out of hospital since November due to a heart ailment according to reports.

With 66 albums to his name, the musician has toured several countries and been endorsed by many companies as their brand ambassador. He has been to all five continents of the world, playing in world capitals and at top festivals.

Tuku has contributed immensely to the nurturing of Zimbabwean music talents and holds various prestigious positions, among them the Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Children's Fund and the coveted Cavaliere of the Order of Merit bestowed on him by the Italian government.

He was 66.