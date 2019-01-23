Tanzania: Police Question Duo for a Form Two Student Rape and Murder

POLICE are questioning two men for additional information from the public, which may lead to arrest and prosecution of people who might have brutally raped and murdered a 18-year-old girl, who was preparing to sit for her Form Two national examination, which ends tomorrow.

According to family and police sources, the deceased whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, was raped and murdered on January 11, this year shortly after watching a glittering coloured lights in the sky, locally known as 'Mapinduzi fireworks,' marking 55th Revolution Day (January 12, 2019) celebrations.

"The perpetrator(s) jumped into the house, broke into the victim's room and attacked the young girl... raped her before executing her to death," a family member only identified as Ali said.

However, Hospital postmortem report indicated that she died as a result of suffocation and loss of blood.

As the police continue with investigation, Minister responsible for Women and Children, Ms Maudline Cyrus Castico, condemned the attack and asked the police to 'leave no stone unturned' in tracing and nabbing her killers.

"We are tired of these problems (abuse of children and women), hurting us and the vulnerable groups," the Minister pointed out, as she also advised male youth not to spend most of their valuable time in idle spots being jobless, which influence them to indulge in crime and break laws.

Sources from the Ministry, Police, Courts, and activists reported that more than 2,000 cases of abuse including rape, defilement, beating, and murder were reported last year in the Island, despite the government strengthening war against the crime.