Tanzania: Minister Urges Zanzibar Hoteliers to Buy Local Produce

THE Minister for Agriculture, Natural Resources, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Rashid Ali Juma, is encouraging Hotel owners here to source their food preparing stuffs and related ingredients from local producers including poultry farmers, instead of importing them.

The Minister wondered why most of the Isle's poultry industry is highly dependent on imported poultry products from countries like Brazil, South Africa and Kenya, yet they are also capable of raising them locally.

He said with good organisation, they can exploit their domestic poultry to feed their local restaurants, which in a way would promote and create them ready markets.

"It is high time Hoteliers in the country partner with farmers including poultry keepers to supply them with chicken for their restaurants. There are already enough at home instead of importing from abroad," hinted Mr Juma.

The minister made the comments here, while handing over about ten thousand chicks to 100 youths starting poultry farms in Muache-alale village.

Equally, Mr Juma commended Urban-West Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud, for motivating and empowering the youth to initiate the project.

"About 100 youths currently jobless in the area will benefit from the programme, as the chicks will be shared among them," further said the Minister.

On their part, the youth thanked the RC for the effort and presenting them with a sustainable source of income to address poverty in their midst.

"This project is the response to your call for economic empowerment. We are committed to support you in groups to become better entrepreneurs, hence work hard to achieve your goals," said Mahmoud.