Liberia: Weah's Success Team

Photo: George Weah

President George Weah.

President George Manneh Weah on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 marked one year in steering the affairs of Liberia, a period that witnessed several gains relative to the country's development.

The president, as an individual did not make these gains single-handedly, but did so with the help of his trusted lieutenants, who supported the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The president's team including the Vice President of Liberia during the government's first year, made the ultimate sacrifices to ensure that projects earmarked were implemented.

Members of the president's team agreed for their salaries to be cut for the good of the country considering the poor status of the economy.

The Weah administration had several sleepless nights drafting policies and programs for the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), an agenda when fully implemented, will transform the lives of the people and lead to the development of the post conflict nation.

Projects implemented during the president's first year could not have been achieved if the Ministry of Public Works headed by Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan, had not committed himself and his staff there to lead the president's infrastructure drive.

However, it is worth noting that without the necessary funding, the Ministry of Public Works could not implement the road projects.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning was very important in this effort as it provided the necessary funding for the projects.

On the commerce front, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry played a critical role to ensure that goods are not only available in the Liberian commerce but also affordable as well.

The Ministry of Commerce during the period ensured that the market did not run out of rice, the country's staple food. The ministry also managed to ensure the availability of petroleum products.

Regarding the justice system, the Ministry of Justice headed by Cllr. Frank Musah Dean, worked overtime to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

As for the Ministry of Health, it has begun to transform the health sector which was badly hit during the Ebola outbreak.

The ministry has placed several health workers on government payroll. Several doctors have been sent abroad to undergo specialized training.

On the foreign front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by Minister Gbehzohngar Findley maintained and expanded Liberia's foreign relationship with the outside World, something which attracted support to the government.

On the postal front, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications headed by Cllr. Cooper Kruah undertook several measures aimed at reforming the sector. During the one year period, Liberia's voting right was restored at the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The Ministry is currently working to ensure that Liberians received mails at homes.

The Ministry of Information headed by veteran Liberian journalist Lenn Eugene Nagbe during the period under review disseminated information to the public regarding developmental initiatives of the government, as well as programs and policies of the Weah-led government.

Regarding revenue generation, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) headed by Thomas Doe-Nah was able to collect lawful revenue for the running of the government. In some instances, the LRA exceeded its targets regarding the collection of revenue for several months.

The National Port Authority which is regarded as gateway to Liberia's economy during the year under took series of measures geared toward transforming various ports of the country.

On the fisheries front, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has awakened this sector which has been dormant for decades.

Led by its Director General Madam Emma Glassco, this entity is now generating huge revenue for the government. Recently, Madam Glassco's leadership was able to attract US$3.1 grant from the Government of Iceland, intended to support the development of fishing industry in Liberia.

Others Ministries and agencies did their best in supporting the president achieved the gains in his first years.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Weah has expressed gratitude to God for his grace and blessings upon his government and Liberia during the one year.

Speaking Tuesday at a thanksgivings service for the government one year held at Dominion Christian Fellowship in Congo Town, near Monrovia, the Liberian leader said it is God who made it possible for his government to celebrate one year with progress.

Dr. Weah commended Liberians for reposing confidence in him to steer the affairs of the country.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to maintain peace, protect freedom of speech, human rights, among others.