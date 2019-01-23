Liberia: Weah Celebrates First Year in Office

Photo: George Weah

President George Weah.

President George Weah on Tuesday began celebrating the anniversary of his first year in office, highlighting several achievements under his stewardship, which commenced on January 22, 2018.

At a thanksgiving and prayer service held yesterday at the Dominion Christian Church in Congo Town, President Weah expressed gratitude for the progress made over the last 12 months in office.

He lauded officials of his government and international partners for the level of support in the development of the country and its people.

"We have come to say thank you Lord for your guidance as we strive to bring development to our country. Therefore, we want to pledge our commitment towards sustaining the peace, protecting human rights and freedom of speech, and developing the country," President Weah said while members of the congregation cheered.

He called on Liberians to be grateful for the opportunity, indicating that, "Most often some Liberians would talk about things that seemed impossible, and not what can be achieved or have been achieved.

"I am grateful for the things God has done during the one year, and what He continues to do for Liberia and its people. We should all be thankful to God and pray for more good things," President Weah said to the delight of the cheering crowd.

He later offered prayers for Liberia's development partners, both local and international, with whom he shared credit for his success during the last one year.

However, President Weah's officials and followers continue to argue that he has made significant achievement during the year under review.

Officials of the ruling establishment have named the placement of 2,000 health workers on the payroll, the US$2.5 million spent on the Doe Community road project, US$4 million spent on "free tuition" and US$2 million spent to pay exam fees for students across the country as some of the President's achievements.

Others include 18 medical practitioners sent for training, US$3 million released to small businesses, US$6 million paid to authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation to pay debt from the previous government, US$4.5 million released to contractors as partial funding for community roads, additional 1,000 teachers "placed" on payroll, salaries of supplementary teachers increased from US$50 to US$150.

The rest include the ongoing construction of the 14-room Military Hospital; US$1 million payment for the Sanniquellie-Logatuo road that is yet to commence; the Ganta-Yekepa road reportedly undertaken by AcelorMittal; the national development plan launched in record seven months; US$150 million in new money secured from the World Bank for roads; and US$100 million from Arab partners for roads, as some of the progress made during the first year.