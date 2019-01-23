Liberian Olympic Athlete Launches Tea Brand in US

United States-based Liberian Olympic athlete Andrew Reyes has launched his own business in the United States, designed to help promote healthy lifestyle.

As an athlete who wanted to pursue a career in health and wellness after competing in several athletic competitions, Reyes decided to start a personal fitness business which he became successful at by officially launching his tea brand dubbed "TEATOXBYDREW," on December 27, 2018.

"Now I have ventured into the wellness part of my career to help others not only to become physically fit on the outside, but to become physically fit inward as well," Reyes said.

Since the establishment of his tea brand, Andrew has sold his product to several customers worldwide through its website Teatoxbydrew.com, with several individuals giving testimonials via social media.

TEATOXBYDREW: The Green Tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that have powerful effects on the body. (Photo: Andrew Reyes)

According to Reyes, he is planning on bringing the product to Liberia as part of health and wellness to the communities. "We plan on collaborating with Liberia's Ministry of Health to get Liberia back on track in a healthy lifestyle. We want to host camps wellness retreats and seminars to the Liberian community and government.

"Because it is new to the people, it is going to be a challenge to introduce the our Healthy Detox Tea Brands, but with the accolades of being a Liberian and Olympian of Liberia, I believe we will overcome the challenges to bring a Healthy LIFESTYLE back home," he said.

Andrew Reyes, a sprinter, is a Liberian native born in Margibi County, a descendant of the Kaiuway family. When he was one week old, he was adopted by the Sinclair-Reyes Family in the United States. There he was raised and, in his early teenage years, was engaged in sports and fitness. A few years later, Reyes represented Team Liberia at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000. He holds the Liberian national record in the 4x100m relay from the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. The 44-year-old also participated in the USA 2017 National Indoors Championship and currently holds two gold medals from the championship.

About Product

Detox tea is usually based on tea leaves mixed with different type of herbs. Most teas recommended for detox contain herbs that nourish the liver, an organ responsible for clearing toxins from your body.

The tea contains Green Tea, Holy Basil, Spearmint, Rose Hips, Lemon Myrtle, Linden Blossom, Ginger Root, and Bacillus coagulans DNI-30 6086 probiotic.

Tea for detox assists the body get rid of toxic waste, which helps to improve the digestive system, detoxify and cleanse the body, help people reach health/weight loss goals. As the colon is cleansed, it pushes waste out of the system and clears the way for good nutrient absorption. A clean colon from a detox tea allows waste to pass easily.

Green Tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that have powerful effects on the body. Antioxidants help rid your body of free radicals, which can damage otherwise healthy cells. It has been shown to increase fat burning and boost the metabolic rate.