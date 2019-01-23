Cote d'Ivoire: Ivoirians Voice Strong Support for Two-Term Limit for President

Eight out of 10 Ivoirians favour a two-term limit on presidential mandates, the most recent Afrobarometer survey in Côte d’Ivoire indicates.

Even among respondents who support the ruling Rassemblement des Républicains party, 78% endorsed a two-term limit in the 2016/2017 survey.

Despite such broad public support for a two-term maximum, President Alassane Ouattara says the country’s new Constitution leaves him free to seek a third term in 2020, according to an interview published this week in the newsmagazine Jeune Afrique.

Key findings

Eight out of 10 Ivoirians (81%) support a limit of two terms for their president, including 43% who “strongly agree” with such a limit.

Support for a two-term limit is strong regardless of urban or rural location and party affiliation, including 78% support among adherents of the ruling party.

Among 20 African countries surveyed in 2016/2017, Côte d’Ivoire ranks above average in its support for term limits, which are endorsed by majorities in all 20 countries.

Afrobarometer

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues across more than 35 countries in Africa. Six rounds of surveys were conducted between 1999 and 2015, and Round 7 surveys (2016/2018) are currently underway. Afrobarometer conducts face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice with nationally representative samples.

The Afrobarometer national partner in Côte d’Ivoire, the Centre de Recherche et de Formation sur le Développement Intégré (CREFDI), interviewed a nationally representative, random, stratified probability sample of 1,200 adult Ivoirians in December 2016-January 2017. A sample of this size yields results with a margin of error of +/-3% at a 95% confidence level. Previous surveys have been conducted in Côte d’Ivoire in 2013 and 2014.