Zimbabwe: Mliswa Campaigns National Hero Status for Tuku

Norton Member of Parliament (MP) Temba Mliswa has probed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to award the late Oliver Mtukudzi national hero status.

Mtukudzi (66) succumbed to diabetes this afternoon.

"I have it on good authority that Dr. Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi is no more. We have lost an icon and my heartfelt condolences to Daisy and family.

"I'm writing to the President to apply for National Hero status for his national contribution to the music, arts and culture industry," he posted on his Tweeter account.

ZANU PF Legal Affairs secretary, Paul Mangwana also supported the notion saying he will vote in favor of the proposal if it is brought up.

"He was a nation builder and we are saddened by the news. I will definitely vote in favor of the notion if it is brought up for discussion," said Mangwana.

An official statement is yet to be released.

Tuku had a record 66 albums to his name.