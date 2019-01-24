Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Finds New Bae After Her Mum Kicked Out the Previous One

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has a new boyfriend just months after her mother kicked out her previous boyfriend from her house last October.

Last year, a furious Wema's mother Mariam Sepetu stormed her daughter's residence at night in Mbezi Salasala, Dar and kicked out her then boyfriend Lawrence alias Rahur.

Wema has since relocated to a new residence over rent arrears.

It was reported that Mariam was unhappy with the fact that her daughter has been dating too many men without showing any signs of finally settling down in marriage, as she is yet to introduce any of them officially to her.

Wema later dumped Lawrence, whom she once described as future husband, after their steamy video was leaked online, which resulted in her being banned from acting for unspecified period.

'BODY COUNT'

Wema has now found love with her new bae identified as Chrintony who has been showering her with praise her on social media.

In a recent post, Chrintony shared a picture of Wema kissing him and wrote:

"There is no woman who was born to lose. Being helpless is not to prove you are female. Stand for what you believe in even though it doesn't make you happy. The talentin you is huge my love and may God give you extra profits and may be more creative. You the best darling."

Chrintony adds to Wema's ever increasing 'body count' of men she has had affairs with including celebrities such as Diamond Platnumz, Idris Sultan, late Steve Kanumba, TID and Mr Blue.