Tanzania: State Agency Lifts Ban on Diamond, Rayvanny Concert Performances

Tanzanian music regulatory board Basata has lifted a ban it imposed on musicians Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny from performing in concerts.

The agency had last month indefinitely banned the two musicians from any concert performances in and outside the country after they defied its orders not to perform their song 'Mwanza' that was deemed to be graphic.

The board had also fined the musicians and their recording label Wasafi Classic a collective sum of Ksh400,000 for deifying its orders.

On Tuesday, Basata released a press statement that announced the lifting of the ban after it took into account a public apology made by Diamond and Rayvanny.

"Baraza La Sanna La Taifa (BASATA) linapenda kutoa taarifa kuwa leo tarege 22/01/2019 limewafungulia wasanii Diamond Platnumz na Rayvanny baada ya kufungiwa kutojihusisha na sughuli za Sanaa kwa kipindi kisichojulikana kutokana na sababu za kimaadili... Baraza limefikia maamuzi haya baada ya kupokea maombi kadhaa ya kukiri kosa na kuomba msamaha kuyoka kwa wasanii tajwa na kampuni ya Wasafi... " part of the statement read.

Despite lifting up the ban on performance, the song 'Mwanza' still remains banned from radio and TV airplay in Tanzania.