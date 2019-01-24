Angola: Governor of Moxico Wants Modern Administration

Luena — The members of the provincial government of Moxico, on Wednesday, were advised in Luena to be guided by a modern administration, based on organized, participative, shared and dynamic governance, where communication and consultation are fundamental.

The provincial governor, Gonçalves Muandumba, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the new administrator of the Bundas municipality, his deputy, Bento Paulino Luembe and Lutete Vatussidi Moniz, respectively, and five inspectors of the Provincial Office of Inspection said that he expected a proactive and competent attitude in the performance of their duties.

For the inspectors, Gonçalves Muandumba asked to safeguard the preventive function in their area of jurisdiction, betting on the rigor in which all the activity to be carried out, obeying the audit and a transparent management.

He emphasized that preventive measures, pedagogy, auditing, training, control and, above all, professionalism should be taken into account, since they were very important tasks for an inspector.