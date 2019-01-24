Angola Can Take Advantages of Cuba's Tourism Experience

Luanda — The Republic of Cuba can contribute to the diversification of the economy in Angola, in several domains, with emphasis on tourism and health services, Foreign Affairs Secretary Tete António said Tuesday.

Speaking to ANGOP at the ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, marked on 1st January, he said that Cuba has developed a good capacity in the tourism sector, which Angola can take advantage of successfully.

According to Tete António, Angola can also obtain great benefits in terms of providing medical services, since Cuba has vast experience in this area of ??paramount importance for the development of a country.

In relation to the current state of relations between both countries, he stressed that both in Cuba and Angola, significant changes are occurring and in this context the existing cooperation must accompany the dynamics.

He stressed that the two countries are analyzing which sectors can strengthen the bilateral cooperation, taking into account the existing difficulties, for further corrections.

Tete António considers that the relations between the two are of connivance and brotherhood and that the Caribbean country has always been ready to reinforce them.

On her turn, the Cuban ambassador to Angola, Esther Armenteros, highlighted the level of cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomat stressed that during the 60 years of the triumph of the Cuban revolution, there were many sacrifices that the people of that country had to face, highlighting the economic blockade imposed by the United States.

She highlighted the progress made in the areas of health, education, tourism and other sectors that deserve the recognition of the international community.