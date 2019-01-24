Angola: Diplomat Reaffirms Incentive to Private Investment

Saurimo — The European Union (EU) ambassador to Angola, Tomas Ulichy, reaffirmed on Wednesday in Saurimo eastern Lunda Sul province the commitment of European diplomats to work towards the materialization of the request of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in order to spread the new image of the country, a nation more open to private investment.

The diplomat, who coordinates a delegation composed of ambassadors from Belgium, Holland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Germany, to visit Lunda Sul province to identify possible areas of investments and partnerships, considered it to be an assertive position, since the private investment contributes to the socio-economic development of any country.

For two days, the delegation will learn about the development strategy of the province and the state of the implementation process of the future Saurimo Industrial Pole.

The diplomats will also visit Catoca Mining Society to learn about the production level of the world's fourth largest kimberlite and Angola's largest diamond mining company.

At the courtesy meeting, the deputy governor for Lunda Sul political, social and economic sector, Ofelia Xili, said the province is open to investment and partnerships in agriculture, health, energy, education and construction.

"We want our province to grow and develop with the support of private investors, so we ask the ambassadors to encourage European investors to come to Lunda Sul and take advantage of the economic potential that it offers," he concluded.