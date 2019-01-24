Angola: Sporting and Caála Play for Seventh Round

Cabinda — Sporting Clube de Cabinda and Recreativo da Caála play today (Wednesday) at Tafe Municipal Stadium (Cabinda), in a seventh round match of Girabola / Zap2018 / 19.

Recreativo da Caála (file photo)

The encounter had been postponed due to alleged difficulty in travel by Recreativo da Caála to Cabinda. However, Sporting de Cabinda expressed their displeasure and the intention not to play the game on a second date.

Meanwhile, the Angolan Football Federation accepted the justification of the Caála team and rescheduled the match for today.