Angola: Members of Parliament Approve New Angolan Criminal Code

Luanda — The National Assembly has definitively approved the new Angolan Criminal Code, which raises the maximum jail sentence from 24 to 35 years, typifies unlawful acts such as cattle theft, driving under alcohol influence and criminal sentence on technological crimes.

The diploma, containing more than 400 articles, was approved this Wednesday in Luanda, with 155 votes in favor, seven abstentions and one vote against by a member of CASA-CE during the 2nd ordinary plenary meeting, chaired by its speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The document responds to the need for criminal sentence that results from the current political, economic and social reality of the country and is adequate to the standards of modern doctrine and criminal law.

New Penal Code is genuinely Angolan.

The leader of the MPLA parliamentary group, Américo Cuononoca, stressed that the content of the previous diploma, inherited from the colonial era, did not give life to the dignity of the human person and did not contemplate the values of Africanity.

"Today we have a genuinely Angolan legal instrument that meets the demands of society and globalization in the political, economic, social and technological spheres,' he said.

He expressed his satisfaction that the new legal instrument contemplates new realities, new criminal typologies and corresponding penal frameworks, as well as clarifying crimes such as cattle theft (main wealth of rural pastoral communities in the country), driving under alcohol influence and other public crimes.

The UNITA (major opposition political force) said that it voted in favor of the new Penal Code, hoping that it would be applied and used in the strict rigor of Law and Justice, "so that we can improve the scenario of impunity that still prevails in the country today.

"The National Assembly has been postponing consecutively the approval of the Penal Code, essentially by the aspects contained therein regarding the interruption of the pregnancy.