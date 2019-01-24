Tanzania: Man in Trouble Over Accusation of Insulting Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — Businessman, Henry Munis, 30, who is a resident of Mbeya Region has been dragged to the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court for allegedly posting false information on his Facebook account against President John Magufuli.

Charges against Munis were read by senior state attorney Patrick Mwita yesterday before the court's resident magistrate Salum Ally.

Reading the charge sheet, Attorney Mwita told the court that on December 28, 2018 at Veta in Mbeya City the accused posted information on his Facebook account reading: "How Magufuli scooped Sh1.5 trillion from ATCL, cunningly bringing planes so that he could steal from us," knowing that it was false information aimed at misleading the public.

However, the accused denied committing the offence. His defence attorney Hekima Mwasipu asked the court to grant his client bail because the offence qualified for it.

Reading out the bail conditions, Magistrate Ally required Munisi to have two sureties with letters of recognition and photos and sign a Sh500,000 bond each.

The court also required the accused to show accountability by appearing in the resident magistrate's court when the date is set for mention of his case.

However, the prosecution told the court that investigations into the case were yet to be completed.

The magistrate adjourned the case until February 6, 2019 when it would come up for mention.