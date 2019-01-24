Zimbabwe: Land Baron Challenges Indictment

Chitungwiza land baron Frederick Mabamba is challenging his indictment for trial at the High Court on charges of fraud involving land valued at more than $4 million.

He also wants the charges against him quashed, arguing they are incurably bad and void at law.

Mabamba is accused of taking Chitungwiza Municipality's land measuring 56 519 square metres valued at $4 843 920 which he sold to desperate home seekers, thereby depriving the municipality of ownership and control of the land.

The land baron was served with indictment in terms of the Section 110 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act (Chapter 9:07).

But Mabamba, through his lawyer Advocate Regina Mabwe, has filed an application for exception to charges.