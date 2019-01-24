Mozambique: South African Businessman Dies in Custody

Photo: Twitter

South African businessman Andre Hanekom.

Maputo — The South African businessman Andre Hanekom, detained in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, on charges of assisting the terrorist groups operating in the northern districts of the province, died on Wednesday in the main hospital in the provincial capital, Pemba.

According to a report carried by the Zitamar News Service, Hanekom's stomach started bleeding over the weekend, and he suffered convulsions, leading his family to fear that he might have been poisoned.

He was transferred to hospital, and his condition seemed to improve on Tuesday. But at around 04.00 on Wednesday, the hospital called his wife, Frances, to inform her that Hanekom had died.

The family is believed to be in contact with the South African High Commission in Maputo, and wants an independent autopsy done to establish cause of death.

The public prosecutor's office accused Hanekom of paying members of the Cabo Delgado terrorist group a monthly wage of 10,000 meticais (about 164 US dollars). No explanation has been offered as to why a South African businessman, who has run a beachfront property in Palma district for the past 25 years, should finance a group inspired by islamic fundamentalism.

The indictment against him claims that SERNIC discovered in Hanekom's house gunpowder, machetes, bows, arrows and rockets. These weapons were regarded as sufficient proof of his involved in the finance, logistics and coordination of the attacks.

Frances Hanekom described the charges as absurd, and points out that some of the material taken from the house, such as the machetes, are perfectly normal tools. She believed the charges against her husband had been fabricated as an excuse to seize his property in Palma.