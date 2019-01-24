Zambia: Former VP Mwape Dies in South Africa After Illness

Photo: Zambia Reports

The late former Zambia VP Lupando Mwape.

Lusaka — Former Zambian Vice-President Lupando Mwape has died in a South African hospital where he was evacuated for specialized treatment. He was 68.

The Zambian government on Monday confirmed the death of the country's former Vice President.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said the former vice president died in the early hours of Monday at Arwyp Medical Center in South Africa where he had been taken to for specialized medical treatment.

She said in a statement that the government was making arrangements to repatriate the body of the late vice president to Zambia. Mwape served as vice president of Zambia from 2004 to 2006 under the late President Levy Mwanawasa's government.

He also served as Zambia's ambassador to China between 2007 and 2009. Meanwhile, Zambian President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness over the death of the former vice president. Lungu has asked Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska to start preparations for the state funeral in honor of the former vice president.

The former vice-president was hospitalized at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, the country's capital, before his evacuation. Vernon Mwaanga, Zambia's veteran politician and a former diplomat, expressed sadness over the tdeath of Mwape.

"He was a decent man who served with humility and unrivaled integrity. A deeply religious man who respected all people regardless of their status in society," Mwaanga said in a statement.

(Xinhua)