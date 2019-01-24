South Africa: Malema's Presser Reveals a Party With a Limited Political Playing Space

analysis

It is often claimed, with plenty of strong evidence, that the Economic Freedom Fighters gets much more media attention than it deserves. Wednesday was no different.

To put it crudely - the Economic Freedom Fighters is a party that was rejected by over 90% of the electorate in 2014. And yet, the party, and its leader, Julius Malema, has had an outsized amount of press coverage over the years. The party of Malema held a press conference on Wednesday, during which it seemed to give some clues to what might happen next in some parts of our politics - particularly with regard to how the EFF expects to perform in the elections, and what may happen next in Tshwane.

November and December 2018 were difficult months for the EFF. The revelations that some of the party's leaders have been involved in the VBS scandal, and the claims about their expensive lifestyle, did nothing to help the EFF's pro-poor credentials.

Malema also had to contend with well-sourced claims that his family was living in the same complex as Adriano Mazzotti, the cigarette smuggler, who paid the EFF's Electoral Commission registration fees. But the Christmas break may have been enough to give...