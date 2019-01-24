24 January 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nomgcobo Jiba's Possible Prosecution Grinds Proceedings to a Temporary Halt

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

On the third day of the Mokgoro Inquiry into the fitness of Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office at the NPA, counsel for Jiba requested that before the inquiry continued, a decision was needed from the NPA on whether it would pursue fraud and perjury charges against Jiba.

Soon after Jan Ferreira, senior deputy director in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU), was sworn in to testify on the third day of the Mokgoro Inquiry, Thabani Masuku, representing Jiba, requested that the witness's testimony not be allowed as he might unfairly prejudice his client in a criminal case the NPA may prosecute.

According to Masuku, there is a pending possible criminal case against Jiba at the office of the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions. And because of this, it would be inappropriate for Ferreira, who at one point was the prosecutor handling the case, to testify at the inquiry.

"It is inappropriate for him, as a potential prosecutor in a case, to come and testify," said Masuku. If the prosecution went ahead, "then we have a problem as it limits how far we can go with him".

The point Jiba's counsel wanted to drive home was that...

