Nigeria: Libya Returnees Arrested On Way to Libya With 4 Victims

The Nigeria Immigration Service in Katsina has arrested two suspected human traffickers and rescued four victims at a border crossing in Katsina.

The suspected traffickers are Omoseyin Solomon Rotimi, 43, from Ondo State, and Omoniyi Olowoporoku, 31, from Edo State, who are returnees in the ongoing Federal Government evacuation of Nigerians living in Libya.

The rescued victims are, Shedrack Agumadu, Aishat Agbajelola (also a returnee), Akinbiyi Ashabi and Gracious Aghafekokhian.

Briefing newsmen, the state Comptroller NIS, Ajisafe Joshua Olusola, said one of the suspects, Rotimi, intended to return two others among which was also a returnee, Aishat Agbajelola. The duo claimed to be husband and wife when apprehended, he added.

According to the immigration boss, the two suspected human smugglers formally resided in Libya irregularly, saying that they took advantage of the Federal Government's free transportation programme in 2018 where many Nigerians stranded in Libya were brought back home.

"No sooner did they return to Nigeria than they constituted themselves into very powerful recruitment agents deceiving unsuspecting young Nigerians with promises of good jobs in Libya or from there to Europe for future education and greener pasture," he said.

He said the other trafficker, Olowoporoku, was apprehended with Ashabi saying that "the two suspected smugglers started from the South West and procured their travel documents for the victims from same persons in Kaduna."