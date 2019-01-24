South Africa: Bosch Helps Dolphins Claw Back in East London

Cape Town — Ethan Bosch continued his excellent season as the Dolphins hit back on the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in East London on Wednesday.

The fast bowler claimed four for 36 to leave the hosts limping at 163 for nine at stumps - a lead of 274 at Buffalo Park.

This after an entertaining 26 off 31 balls with the bat that helped the visitors reply to the home sides' 436 for seven declared with 325 all out earlier on day three.

The KwaZulu-Natal side started the morning still trailing by a massive 167 and with only three wickets remaining. They managed to reduce that margin to 111 thanks to Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy (46) and Prenelan Subrayen (20).

Jon-Jon Smuts finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 34.

It was then down to the bowlers as they prevented the Eastern Cape franchise from running away with the game.

Bosch cleaned up the top two with only 27 on the board, while further strikes by Kerwin Mungroo (1/18) and Keith Dudgeon (1/26) left the home side on 54 for four.

Sinethemba Qeshile (45) and Lesiba Ngoepe (34) tried to repair the damage with a 50-run sixth-wicket stand, but both fell to the spin of debutant Michael Erlank (2/26).

Bosch added two more wickets late on to leave the game finely poised heading into the final day.

