Nigeria: I Won't Betray Trust of Nigerians, Buhari Vows

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured that he would not betray the trust of Nigerians.

President Buhari who gave the assurance at All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign in Sokoto State also promised to increase the tempo on the fight against corruption by ensuring all those found corrupt were arrested and prosecuted.

The president, who spoke in Hausa language, at the rally enthused that his government had done well in the area of security, revamping the economy and the fight against corruption

President Buhari who also paid homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa'ad Abubakar, in his palace, expressed joy over the bumper harvest recorded in the country in the past two years, saying that God had answered farmers prayers.

He said "Thank God we had bumper harvest in the last two years and Nigerians have truly answered the call of going into farming.

Receiving the President in his palace, the Sultan of Sokoto said as traditional leaders they have advised politicians to approach the forthcoming election with caution.

He said: "Politicians should be peaceful and respect each other."

He also cautioned against using religion and ethnicity to create unnecessary tension in the country, adding: "There must be Nigeria first before there are leaders."