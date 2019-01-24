Cameroon: World Economic Forum - Global Leaders, Industry Captains Talk Environment

The Swiss resort of Davos is hosting over 3,000 business executives from January 22-25, 2019.

The world's leading gathering of political and business leaders, the World Economic Forum, WEF, opened in the Swiss ski resort of Davos on January 22, 2019 with more than 3,000 participants - including activists, politicians and captains of industry. Running until January 25, 2019, the WEF has been skipped for various reasons by United States President Donald Trump, French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Nevertheless, other world leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Brazil's new far right leader, Jair Bolsonaro, are attending. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, cut short a trip to Europe and his participation at the summit to rush back amidst violent protests following a steep rise in the price of fuel announced by his government.

Just before the opening of the forum, campaign group, Circle Economy, published its latest report on how businesses can achieve climate change targets. The survey notes that only 9 per cent of the billions of tonnes of materials that enter the world economy are recycled, a figure that must drastically increase to avoid dangerous climate change. It advocated a "circular economy" that maximises the use of existing assets, while reducing dependence on new raw materials and minimising waste.

Just like in past years, panels at this year's forum are discussing a green agenda related to global consumption, sustainability and pollution. British broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough, warned against the risks of climate change. On the eve of the opening of the 49th World Economic Forum, the renowned naturalist told an audience in Davos that a world with clean air and water, unlimited energy, and fish stocks that will last well into the future was still possible.