Cameroon: Keyhandsom - I Became Artiste After Being Mistaken for One

The Hip-hop singer has already released three songs since beginning his career in 2018.

Rapper, Francis Tanko, also known as Keyhandsom, had loved singing right from childhood. But the 27-year-old, who hails from Mbaa Village, Nkambe Central Subdivision, Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region, never thought his dream of someday becoming an artiste will happen so soon. "I was prompted to start singing after posting pictures on Facebook, to which a number of people responded by asking when I released my album ! Seeing the way I dressed, they thought I was already a Hip-hop artiste. This is what made me to start singing in 2018," explained the 2007 primary school leaver and today, motorcycle mechanic apprentice.

From his Emombo, Yaounde neighbourhood where he is training under his Nigerian master, Keyhandsom squeezes time to do music after closing from work at 7.30 pm. His first song, the money that I get," released in February 2018, is about love for a girlfriend, the trust for her and the readiness to spend the last penny on her, says Keyhandsom. Then came the second song, "I love you girl," in April 2018.

"It is a tribute to my girlfriend, Isabelle, and how we have been together for some time," says the young rapper who is looking forward to graduating and setting up his own garage after seven years of training. His third song, "A, B, C," was released in October 2018. It is an appreciation of the commitment of his three female dancers, variously referred to as A, B and C.

A member of the Yaounde-based One Spirit Entertainment group of artistes, Keyhandsom is looking for producers to help him shoot videos of "The money I get" and "A, B, C;" and eventually record his first album. The budding Hip-hop artiste is inspired by America's Rick Ross and Chris Brown, and Cameroon's Stanley Enow. He is currently working on a new song, "Hustle," which will feature Edwin Chenny, another member of One Spirit Entertainment.