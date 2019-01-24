Cameroon: IRIC - Steering Committee Adopts 2019 Roadmap

This was during the ordinary session of the institution chaired by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth on behalf of the Minister of External Relations on January 22, 2019.

Members of the Steering Committee of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC) meeting in an ordinary session on January 22, 2019 discussed budgetary related issues of the institution and an operational roadmap for 2019. The session was chaired by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, on behalf of the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

Minister Felix Mbayu in his opening remarks that paved the way for deliberations, said the session was basically a budgetary session within the context of a changing world where there is a significant paradigm shift in theory and reality.

"The Head of State while receiving New Year Wishes from the members of the Diplomatic Corps mentioned a series of significant changes and tendencies in the world. We therefore have to work to ensure that IRIC and its course structure remain relevant and adapt to this changing world. In the process of doing these reforms, we equally need to make budgetary adjustments to meet up," he said.

Going by the Minister Delegate, IRIC is the window through which the diplomatic and educational image of Cameroon is opened at the international scene, why training of students in the establishment need to be updated and adapted with the emerging world political landscape. "IRIC is a laboratory where plenipotentiaries are trained, nurtured and shaped.

The world is changing and history is dynamic but the future however promises prosperity. Students of such a prestigious institution need to be equipped to handle critical situations of the world," he added. For the Director of IRIC, Salomon Eheth, in his welcome address, said the institution has the task of imposing itself on the international scene and needs to adapt with global challenges.

According to him, 2018 was generally a positive year for IRIC given the number of continental and international high ranking personalities who visited the school and punctuated the life of the establishment. He said the structure which trains diplomats for Cameroon, Africa and the globe focuses on expanding its bilateral and multilateral cooperation ties with countries and international organisations