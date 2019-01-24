Ghana: Six-Member Cuban Delegation Visits Ghana

A six-member Cuban delegation is in Ghana to advance its bilateral relation with the country in the health sector and explore other potential areas of cooperation.

Led by the Cuban Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dr Mrs Marcia Cobas Ruiz, the delegation would, amongst other things, sign a health agreement with Ghana as well as negotiate Cuba's indebtedness to Ghana.

The three-day visit is a follow up to a previous one in May last year during which the two countries discussed issues including medical cooperation and debts owed for academic services.

As part of the visit, the delegation on Monday paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Charles Owiredu in his office.

Addressing the delegation, Mr Owiredu lauded Cuba for augmenting Ghana's health sector via the Cuban Medicals Brigade Assistance Programme through which medical personnel offered services to rural areas, over the years.

He also thanked Cuba for supporting the human resource development of Ghana especially in the area of education which had led to the training of more than 3,000 Ghanaians in various fields.

He assured the delegation of improved living conditions of the Cuban Medical Brigade in Ghana as well as ensure measures were put in place to enhance their security.

Recalling the relation between the two countries, dating back to Ghana's independence, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthen bilateral relation with Cuba in the areas of economic investment, exchange of technical expertise and international diplomacy.

Dr Ruiz, on his part, said the delegation was looking forward to a fruitful discussion with Ghana towards the deepening of the relation between the two countries.

The Cuban delegation included the General Director of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, Vivian Herrara Cid, the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Pedro Luis Despaigne Gonzalez and the President of Cuban Medical Services, Ms Miladys Orraca Castillo.