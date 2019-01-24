Ghana: Pupils in 4 Basic Schools in Tema Receive School Uniforms

Tema — Wife of the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Mrs Emelia Annang-La and the Restoration Ladies team on Monday, donated over 200 school uniforms to pupils in four basic schools in the metropolis.

The Restoration Ladies is a group of women led by Mrs Annang-La whose aim is to support and help materialise the Tema Restoration Agenda vision of the Tema Mayor, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La.

The beneficiary schools are Padmore Street Basic School, Manhean TMA Community Basic School, Manhean TMA Primary A and B and Community 7 TMA Basic School.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the distribution, Mrs Annang-La said the main idea behind the gesture was to support the needy to overcome some of the barriers that discouraged the pupils from going to school among which lack of uniform was paramount.

According to her, the results of offering school children the uniforms could have a strong, positive impact on reducing absenteeism hence improving their academic performance.

She said her assessment in the schools revealed that, children from a very deprived or underprivileged homes faced the challenges of wearing tattered school uniforms, sandals and school bags which affected their attendance and eventual academic performance.

Headmistress of Manhean TMA Community Basic School, Ms Frances Aboagye admonished parents who predominantly trade in fish at the coast, to make the welfare of their children a priority before they go to the harbour.

She said some of the children came to school on empty stomach and looking unkempt which she described as not the best.

"When you come to my office, I have beverages that I give to some of the children who come to school on empty stomach before food from the school feeding programme is served around 1:30 am", she stated.

A class two pupil beneficiary, Akos Dzakpasu expressed joy and told the reporter that the new uniform had saved her from the mockery and teasing from her friends because of her old torn uniform which she had long outgrown.