Ghana: Arrest Ahmed Suale Killers - MP

Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency has said that when the arrest of perpetrators of the gruesome murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale was effected, those behind the heinous crime would be revealed.

Alhaji Saddique who said this during a media interaction to comment on the incident in his constituency, craved the indulgence of the general public to give the police the needed space and information to put to work their intelligence work.

Alhaji Saddique who is also a Minister of State and a former Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development believed their "Hitmen" were the smaller fishes in what could be a larger network of people aggrieved by undercover investigative works of Tiger Eye P.I.

He said one might be inclined to believe that the murder could be linked to the premiering of the Number 12 documentary work on Ghana football since the Tiger Eye team has undertaken similar work in the past without such reactions.

"Nobody could argue that the sort of impact the Number 12 documentary made locally and internationally could have change the parameters this time," he said.

Alhaji Saddique said he was hopeful that the police would deliver and asked Ghanaians to exercise patience while commending the general public for the outpour of sympathy displayed towards the family in these challenging times.

He also asked the family to find comfort in Muslim teachings saying that, "As Muslims it was always difficult to overcome the pain that comes with losing a loved one, however, Prophet Mohammed (may peace be upon him) said that the tragedy of life is not death, but what we let die inside us while we live."

The deceased, Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed by two assassins as he left his family house in Madina, Accra, ostensibly to go and take care of his sick child last Wednesday evening.

Many have linked his demise to an undercover investigative work, the Number 12 documentary which exposed the rot in Ghana's football. After premiering of the documentary, the real identity of Ahmed Hussein-Suale was put on social media which might have contributed to this death.