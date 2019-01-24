South Africa: Malema Dismisses Predictor Polls, but Says the EFF Will Be Happy With 8.31 Percent

analysis

EFF President Julius Malema has dismissed election predictor polls which show that the party would get 9% or less in a national election but in the same breath, he said the party would be happy to maintain its support.

The party achieved 8.31% support in the local government election of 2015, only two years after it was established in 2013.

In January, the Ipsos poll of voting intentions showed that while EFF support had grown since the last poll, the party's electoral support is still stuck below double-digit support. It stands at 9%, nationally.

Late last year, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on several platforms that the start-up party with a massive media presence would emerge as the majority party after the 2019 election, which is likely to be held early in May.

In addition to the Ipsos poll, an opinion poll by the Institute for Race Relations found that EFF support and popularity had slowed and declined from its inaugural poll finding of 13% to between 10% and 11%, dependent on voter turn-out.

At a press briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Malema dismissed the polls. "(These are the) same people (the pollsters) who said the EFF will get...