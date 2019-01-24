Gambia: At the TRRC - Technical Problems Arose During Prisons Commissioner's Testimony

The Commissioner of Prisons Bubacar Jatta, on Monday January 21st January, commenced giving his own account of the 1994 coup d'etat before the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission. However, Jatta's testimony was interrupted owing to technical problems.

The Commission yesterday faced some technical problems they could not resolve, causing a delay in the start of proceedings. Reasons of the cause of the technical problems were not disclosed to the public.

However, in his short testimony, Jatta told Commissioners that he was born on the 12th of February in 1968, in Lamin; that he was enlisted in the Gambia Prisons Service on 1st September 1988. He added that he was third class in rank after completing his training, and got a steady rise in rank since.

The witness is expected to continue his testimony today as the 1st witness of the day. The Commission is expected to hear from two witnesses. The Lead Counsel also told Commissioners that the last two witnesses for this week, will be heard through video conference.

Sittings resume today at 10 am.