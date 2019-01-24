Sudan: Eight North Darfur Brick Factory Workers Abducted

Jebel Marra — On Monday evening, unknown gunmen abducted eight people from Jebel Marra in Tawila locality in North Darfur and took them to an unknown destination.

A relative of one of the abductees told Radio Dabanga that gunmen, believed to be from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), some driving a Land Cruiser, and others on motorcycles, attacked a group of people who were working in brick factory west of Katur, and took them at gunpoint towards El Gardoud.

The abductees are Abakar El Zein, Haroun Suleiman, Abakar Adam, Adam Suleiman, Mousa Abdelrahman, Hasaballah Daoud, Ahmad Abdallah and Abulgasim Eisa.

The motive behind the abduction is still unknown.