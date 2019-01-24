24 January 2019

Nigeria: Durotoye May Quit Presidential Race

By Tonye Bakare

After the surprise exit of Dr Oby Ezekwesili from Nigeria's presidential race, another candidate Fela Durotoye said he may step down for either African Action Congress's Omoyele Sowore or Young Progressives Party's Kingsley Moghalu.

"I AM READY to come into any coalition talks with my brothers Omoyele Sowore @yelesho and Prof. Kingsley Moghalu @moghalukingsley and to submit myself to any transparent process that will help us arrive at a selection of a Consensus Candidate from amongst us," Durotoye said in a message posted to his Instagram page.

