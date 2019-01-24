Nigeria: Toke Makinwa Dishes On Cosmetic Surgery

"On Becoming" author, Toke Makinwa was the subject of widespread criticism after she sported a more voluptuous body in 2018 prompting fans to conclude that she had undergone a cosmetic surgery makeover.

The media personality in the latest episode of her vog has now advised women interested in "fixing their bodies" via enhancement surgeries to go for it.

Dishing out the advice that woman should enhance their bodies if they have the inclination to, she urged them not to allow anyone to stop them from considering having a body makeover. She further uses buttresses her point by drawing attributing the skills of cosmetic surgeons as a gift from God.

She said,

"This year, I am going to speak to those people who might be going through a phase in their life right now where they're feeling shamed as a result of things they've done at some point in the past or who are not necessarily bold enough to take the step and own certain things. Everyone has self-esteem issues. Everyone has one or two things that they are not proud about. If we are open to the invention of technology, why are we not open to the invention of medical science?

"If you are someone who wants to get a boob job for yourself, if you want to get any part of your body enhanced, don't let anybody shame you for making those choices. It is the same God that gave the scientist the brain to invent certain things like phones, sim cards, that gave doctors the brain to find new ways to make the body better".

It would be recalled that Makinwa who has also bleached her skin as part of her fixing her body revealed in her book, "On Becoming" that she made the move to lighten up because her former husband, Maje Ayida had a thing for light skinned women.

Makinwa is but one of the many Nigerian celebrities who are seemingly embracing the idea of cosmetic surgery as mother of one and Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is also another star who has openly admitted to going under the knife to achieve a dream body.