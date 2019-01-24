Cameroon: Promote 2019 - Belgian Companies Set for Yaounde Rendez-Vous

Representatives of some ventures took part in a seminar during which Cameroon was presented as a country of business opportunities.

Amulti-sector trade mission from Belgium is set to come to Cameroon next month. The Belgian companies will be coming to Cameroon to take part in the international trade exhibition dubbed PROMOTE. The fair is scheduled to run from February 16 to 24, 2019 at the Yaounde Conference Center under the theme: "Business and Sustainable Development."

The companies which are part of the multi-sector trade mission to Cameroon were recently presented to the public in Brussels, Belgium. They include hub.Brussels (Brussels Invest and Export), the Waloon Agency for Export and Foreign Investment, and Flander Investment Trade. They will be embarking on the mission in the company of the Belgian-Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce for Africa. The presentation ceremonywas also an occasion to market Cameroon as a land of opportunities. KenhagoTazo Olivier, Minister Counselor in the Embassy of Cameroon in Belgium made a presentation under the theme: "Business Opportunities in Cameroon." In his presentation, he gave a brief description of Cameroon and its economic assets, the business environment in thcountry, incentives to investment, favourable sectors for investment and the political and security situation in the country. According to officials, the trade mission will focus on agribusiness and agriculture, infrastructure, transport and logistics, economy and green energy, health, legal aspects and training. Their principal aim is to enable entrepreneurs to discover greater business opportunities, to showcase their production of services and to learn more about Cameroon's market and the opportunities it offers, amongst others. Daniel EvinaAbe'e, Cameroon's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, disclosed that Brussels Invest and Export wants to engage economic operators from the Cameroonian diaspora in Belgium in order to eventually support their search for partners in new foreign markets.