Tanzania: Simba Hit AFC, Date Bandari

Emmanuel Okwi and Clatous Chama were on target yesterday as Simba beat AFC Leopards 2-1 to sail into SportPesa Super Cup semis.

The victory earned Simba a ticket to play Bandari of Kenya in the semi final stage at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Yesterday SportPesa kick off also saw Mbao FC from Mwanza shocking defending champions Gor Mahia with 4-3 spot kicks victory.

The wins sealed by both Mbao and Simba ended the possibility of another Mashemeji derby, which traditionally pits Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards.

Mbao were a shot superior to Gor Mahia after the game ended in 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Simba who looked clear favourites over AFC Leopards fielded the normal starting squad with an addition of two West African players; defender Lamine Moro and striker Hunlede Kissimbo while the upcoming striker Rashid Juma who usually plays on the front played as a right back and Zana Coulibaly.

Simba scored their goals in the both halves of the game. Simba kicked off the game in high tempo looking for an early goals in attempt to avoid what their rivals Young Africans faced against Kariobangi Sharks whose early goals enabled them to win 3-2 at the end.

Simba dominated the midfield which was manned by Haruna Niyonzima, Jonas Mkude, Hassan Dilunga and Clatous Chama and the Patrick Aussems side took the lead in the 13th minute.

Emmanuel Okwi managed to put the ball into the back of the net after capitalising well on Coulibaly cross from the right flank and controlled the ball inside the box and rounded two defenders before releasing a shot which sailed into the gaping net.

Simba went into the breather leading 1-0. On resumption, Simba introduced defender Juuko Murshid, Meddie Kagere and James Kotei and the changes gave the team the much needed control in both attacking and linking departments.

It was the 48th minute when a long ball from goalkeeper Aishi Manula met Okwi who played one -two with Chama before going through a defender inside the box and releasing a nice pass to Chama who easily tapped it into the net to make it 2-0.

Simba kept on piling pressure but wasted a number of scoring chances and some of them were saved by Leopards shot stopper, Jairus Adira. Simba wasted the chances, AFC Leopards punished them after they cultivated on Simba's defensive mix up to score a consolation goal through a substitute Vincent Oburu.