Tanzanians Ready for Kabbadi World Cup

National men and women's kabaddi teams have been invited to take part in Kabbadi World Cup to be held from April 2 to 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association (TKSA) Chairman Abdallah Nyoni, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they have already confirmed to send both teams in Malaysia for the two-week event that brings together over 63 men and 32 women's teams around the globe.

"Association has already started preparations to select strong teams that will compete against other tops from all over the world," said Nyoni.

Nyoni added that several players from Bagamoyo and Rufiji in Coast Regions have been selected in the preliminary squads.

"We are determined to build very strong teams, we have already organised national teams qualifying events in Bagamoyo and Rufiji, we have also planned to organise the same on February 2nd and 3rd at Indian Cultural Centre Oysterbay in Dar es Salaam," he said.

Nyoni added that during the day there will be teams from Asians based in Dar es Salaam against local teams.

He named local competing teams as Crocodile Kabaddi from Rufiji, Kaole Kabaddi of Bagamoyo, Magereza KMKGM of Ukonga and Buffalo Kabaddi Club team.

While teams from Dar es Salaam are Maharastra Mandal, Tamil Sangam and Telengana. Nyoni said that doors are still open for other teams wishing to take part at the event to confirm their participation.

He said that they aim at selecting 20 men and 20 women's teams and they will enter the camp next month before selecting final cream of 12 members each for Malaysia World Cup.

Nyoni invites as many as Tanzanian possible to come forward and start practicing the game that has already started to get momentum.

"Kabaddi is one of new games in the country, but has a bright future, the room is still open especial for ladies who are very few, I want to invite them to come in a big number," he said.

He also appealed sports well-wishers to come forward to assists national teams financially and materially as said this is an ideal platform for a promotion of the country's tourism sector.

According to Nyoni teams need pro kabaddi shoes, safari shoes, bags, official Tanzania kabaddi uniforms and other sports facilities.

Kabaddi has its origins in India and is said to be more than 5,000 years old. Indian literature including the 17th century poet Tukaram in his Marathi literary collection Abhanga Gatha has indicated the game was played during the Vedic period.

Buddhist literature also mentions that Gautama Buddha played the game with his peers for recreation.

There are also claims that the game was played by the Iranians 5,000 years ago at Shahre Sukhteh (Burnt City) near the banks of the Helmand River.