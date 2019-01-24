Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Donates $20 000 for Cancer Fight

Zimpapers has donated $20 000 to Island Hospice and Healthcare as part of its contribution to the fight against cancer.

The money was raised during the company's Cancer Power walk held on November 3 last year in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare.

It will be used to buy drugs that will be distributed to all Island Hospice branches in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Marondera.

Zimpapers public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said in a statement that the diversified media group was committed to raising awareness around cancer and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which continued to pose serious challenges in the country.

"Cancer remains a serious cause for concern in the country with many people dying and succumbing to different forms of cancer in recent years," she said.

Ms Tonhodzayi applauded sponsors of the Zimpapers 2018 Cancer Campaign whose support she said made the campaign possible.

"We would like to thank Beta Holdings, National AIDS Council, Medirite Healthcare, Medirite Distribution, CIMAS, FBC Bank, Tanganda, Homelink, First Mutual, Megafest Holdings, Manicaland Motoring Club, Corporate24 Hospital Group, Ngoda Granites and Zimbabwe National Family Planning who were the sponsors for the 2018 Annual Cancer Power Walk," she said.

Island Hospice director Mrs Beverly Sebastian thanked Zimpapers for its continued support to her organisation in promoting awareness of cancer, non-communicable diseases and palliative care through its various platforms.