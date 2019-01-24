Zimbabwe: Tropical Storm Desmond Weakens

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storm, Desmond, which was initially expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The SADC Climate Services Centre on Monday issued an alert that Tropical Cyclone Desmond was strengthening in the Mozambique Channel and moving towards Mozambique Coast of Zambezi province and parts of eastern Zimbabwe and the southern tip of Malawi.

The cyclone was expected to have been associated with damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Services Department, the tropical depression Desmond only escalated into a tropical storm.

"People should not be alarmed as this storm has since weakened over Mozambique and will not give the country any significant weather conditions other than the light drizzle and rain received in some areas on Tuesday.

"The Tropical Storm Desmond landed over Mozambique, and resulted in torrential rains over parts of that country. On record Beira measured 277mm in 24 hours on Monday evening and Tuesday morning," said the MSD.