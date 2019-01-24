24 January 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tropical Storm Desmond Weakens

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elita Chikwati

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storm, Desmond, which was initially expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The SADC Climate Services Centre on Monday issued an alert that Tropical Cyclone Desmond was strengthening in the Mozambique Channel and moving towards Mozambique Coast of Zambezi province and parts of eastern Zimbabwe and the southern tip of Malawi.

The cyclone was expected to have been associated with damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Services Department, the tropical depression Desmond only escalated into a tropical storm.

"People should not be alarmed as this storm has since weakened over Mozambique and will not give the country any significant weather conditions other than the light drizzle and rain received in some areas on Tuesday.

"The Tropical Storm Desmond landed over Mozambique, and resulted in torrential rains over parts of that country. On record Beira measured 277mm in 24 hours on Monday evening and Tuesday morning," said the MSD.

Zimbabwe

Songs That Made Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi My Hero

It's hard to believe that my favourite Zimbabwean singer is gone. Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.