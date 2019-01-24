Zimbabwe: Ex-English Footballer Eyes Investing in Zim

FORMER English professional footballer Emile Heskey has expressed interest in investing in Zimbabwe in various sectors, including sport and tourism.

Heskey revealed his intentions after paying a courtesy on Zimbabwe's ambassador to the United Kingdom Christian Katsande in London yesterday.

"His Excellency Ambassador Katsande received at the Zimbabwe House in London, Mr Emile William Ivanhoe Heskey, the English former professional football player and legend. Emile Heskey made more than 500 appearances in the Football League and Premier League over an 18-year career and represented England in international football," a statement by the embassy said.

Heskey played as a striker for clubs, which included Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

He had a spell in Australia, playing for the A-League club Newcastle Jets.

"During the courtesy call, Mr Heskey expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in the sports, tourism promotion and manufacturing of brand football kits for the football clubs in Zimbabwe and the SADC region as well as beyond Africa.

"He also proposed the possibility of organising coaching and football exchange programmes in Zimbabwe and in the United Kingdom. Ambassador Katsande welcomed the initiatives and assured Mr Heskey that the Mission would facilitate his engagements with the Zimbabwe Sports authorities, potential investment partners and other stakeholders interested in sports development," added the embassy.