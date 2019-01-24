Nigeria: Judge Convicts INEC Official Accused of Receiving Diezani Bribe

A federal court in Lagos has convicted a former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) administrative secretary in Kwara State, Christian Nwosu.

Mohammed Idris, the judge, found Mr Nwosu guilty of laundering N264million.

"I find that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt in the manner required by law," the judge said.

The judge adjourned sentencing till Friday and ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ensure his present Nwosu in court tomorrow.

The EFCC re-arraigned Mr Nwosu for allegedly accepting gratification from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Mrs Alison-Madueke is still at large.

Mr Nwosu was re-arraigned alongside Tijani Bashir before Mr Idris.

They were charged with another INEC official Yisa Adedoyin, who had pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted following a plea bargain.

Mr Nwosu initially pleaded guilty to receiving N30million gratification from Mrs Alison-Madueke ahead of the 2015 general elections, but later changed his plea to not guilty.