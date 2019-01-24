South Africa: DA Doesn't Take Policy Seriously - Former Policy Head's Resignation Letter

Photo: Gwen Ngwenya/Facebook

Former Democratic Alliance policy chief, Gwen Ngwenya.

DA MP Gwen Ngwenya says she has resigned as the party's policy head because she does "not believe that the DA takes policy seriously".

In a four-page letter sent to DA leader Mmusi Maimane last Friday, Ngwenya set out her reasons, adding that it would not come as a surprise to him.

"The bottom line is that I do not believe the DA takes policy seriously; and as a result, there has not been the operational or political resources necessary to result in a policy outcome I can be proud to be associated with," she wrote in the conclusion of her letter.

Ngwenya cites five operational causes and four political causes behind her decision to resign.

Among them, she said she felt unfairly repudiated by some party leaders for an opinion piece she wrote about the ANC's failure on BBBEE, in which she quoted Maimane.

She also said some policy positions had been held "hostage" and that "There was an apparent distancing of the leadership from the policy process, with a consistent reference to 'Gwen's policy'."

Source: News24